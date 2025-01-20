Illinois Republicans in Washington DC ahead of President Trump's inauguration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While Illinois is mostly thought of as a blue state these days, close to 2.5 million people in the state voted for Donald Trump. So, it's no surprise there are a lot of Illinois folks already in Washington D.C. or on their way there ahead of Inauguration Day.

Pastor Corey Brooks delivered his Sunday sermon at New Beginnings Church in Parkway Gardens one day after returning from Washington D.C. and just a few hours before going back there for Monday's presidential inauguration.

"Regardless of who the president is, as an American, we all need to be supportive and praying for the success of our president," Pastor Brooks said.

A vocal Donald Trump supporter, Pastor Brooks has attended and spoken on behalf of the incoming president at his rallies. He said his presence at the inauguration festivities serve a more practical purpose.

"We're networking," Pastor Brooks "We're trying to meet as many people as we possibly can. There's a lot that we're trying to do on the South Side of Chicago. We're building a $45 million facility across the street. We're getting ready to start one school in four locations."

That networking is crucial according to Illinois GOP Co-Chairman Aaron Del Mar, who was already in Washington D.C. this weekend. Del Mar likened the pre-inauguration events to the Super Bowl of politics.

"One of the main things we are doing here is to find ways to bring other resources back to Illinois and be able to heard from the government side," Del Mar said. "There's a lot of concern right now in Chicago about mass deportations, so that's something I've got my ear next to."

Not everyone in Washington D.C. this week is there to celebrate Trump's inauguration. Thousands converged on the nation's capital yesterday to participate in the "People's March," speaking on on immigration, women's reproductive rights and a host of other issues.

While protests continue, both camps are mostly being kept apart Sunday, with thousands lining up in advance of Trump's rally Sunday afternoon. The rally was thrown together at the last minute to make up for the last minute decision to move the inauguration ceremony indoors due to the cold weather.

"It's great. The crowd is ebullient," former Illinois RNC member Richard Porter said. "It's a little rainy, but it's not dampening anyone's spirits. I'll tell you what. It's a big day. The day before the big day."