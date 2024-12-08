Hunter 'accidently' shoots man while aiming at deer, Indiana officials say

MONTGOMERY CO., Ind. (WLS) -- A man hunter was accidently shot in Indiana while on a hunting trip, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. near the 10000 block of South County Road 375 East in Montgomery County near Ladoda, officials said.

Gregory Click, 51, of Franklin was shot in the ankle by a hunter who tried to shoot at a deer that crossed between them on the same property, state officials said.

Click was taken to a hospital to be treated for the injury.

No other information was available.

State officials did not say if charges were expected.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Ladoga Fire Department, and Crawfordsville Fire Department assisted with the response.