Pop-up waterpark slides fly onto busy road during strong winds in Georgia

ATLANTA -- Heavy winds blew at least two inflatable slides onto a busy roadway in Atlanta, Georgia, surprising motorists and slowing traffic on Tuesday evening, June 17.

The huge inflatables were part of Slide City Waterpark, a pop-up attraction that was set to open at Atlantic Station on Thursday.

Resident Thales de Oliveira Souza, who captured the footage on the Interstate-75/85 downtown connector, told Storyful, "While driving back from work around 6 pm, the weather started to change as a strong storm approached. Traffic was bad as usual, moving very slowly, when I saw a large black floating object flying from Atlantic Station and landing near Exit 250."

Slide City Waterpark released an official statement on its Instagram stating, "We want to take a moment to clarify what you may have seen in a recent video. What you're viewing is Slide City Waterpark during the early setup phase. At that stage, the inflatables had not yet been secured to the ground. Before final installation, we carefully map out placement to ensure all safety measures are followed."

The footage shows Souza driving by just as the inflatable slides topple onto the side of the road, nearly missing oncoming traffic.

"One car was passing by and almost got hit," Souza told Storyful.

No one was known to be injured in the incident, according to local media.