'Inside Out 2's' Kensington Tallman empowers girls through Little Cinderella Reporters Initiative

Tallman teamed up with Saving Our Daughters to talk mental health and big emotions through Little Cinderella Reporters Initiative

"Inside Out 2" actress Kensington Tallman empowers girls through the Little Cinderella Reporters Initiative, talking mental health and big emotions.

"Inside Out 2" actress Kensington Tallman empowers girls through the Little Cinderella Reporters Initiative, talking mental health and big emotions.

"Inside Out 2" actress Kensington Tallman empowers girls through the Little Cinderella Reporters Initiative, talking mental health and big emotions.

"Inside Out 2" actress Kensington Tallman empowers girls through the Little Cinderella Reporters Initiative, talking mental health and big emotions.

LOS ANGELES -- Just in time for World Mental Health Day, celebrated on October 10, Kensington Tallman (the voice of Riley from "Inside Out 2") and Saving Our Daughters teamed up to talk about big emotions, mental health and being yourself.

Saving Our Daughters is a nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting young girls through the arts, beyond the borders of a traditional classroom. The organization has a special sector of programming, co-founded by actress KeKe Palmer, called Saving Our Cinderellas, which "focuses on adolescent BIPOC to integrate values of confidence and leadership into their daily lives." Through the "Cinderella" programming came the Little Cinderella Reporters, a unique career development initiative.

The Little Cinderella Reporters participated in a Q &A session with the actress, where they each got to ask a question and practice their interviewing skills.

"The Little Cinderella Reporters were so cute today. They were all so amazing, so sweet, so well-prepared. I'm just so happy that I got to be here with them. I got to meet them afterwards, and they all gave me really big hugs, and I'm just so proud of them, and I can't wait to see them grow," Tallman told On The Red Carpet.

"I think when I grow up, I want to be a reporter. I really like asking questions, and I learned that everything will be okay as long as you believe in yourself," said Little Cinderella Reporter Ava Rosales.

Many of the girls asked Tallman about her own emotions, life as an actress, and the characters from "Inside Out 2," which became the highest-grossing animated movie of all time earlier this summer.

"I'm just so thankful to be part of a film that's just making such an impact, so for me to be able to encourage these young women today and show them that it's okay to not be okay is so powerful, and I'm so thankful."

"Inside Out 2's" Kensington Tallman joins the Little Cinderella Reporters Initiative to empower girls and build their confidence.

Tallman handed out handmade affirmations for the girls, some of them reading "don't stress over things you can't control" and "I am exactly where I need to be."

She told us Saving Our Daughters "is such an incredible way to inspire young girls."

Little Cinderella Reporter Emily Aceves said, "I've learned that it's okay to express yourself, and it's okay to be who you really are, and this helps us realize that we're not all the same, and we can always be different."

Learn more about Saving Our Daughters here.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this ABC station.