Road to the Bud: Inside Dance Force Elite's preparation for Chicago's Bud Billiken Parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bud Billiken Parade is the largest African American parade in the United States, drawing thousands of Chicagoans each year.

Among the many participants are hundreds of dance teams, who prepare tirelessly for their moment to shine on Martin Luther King Drive in Bronzeville.

As part of our "Road to the Bud" series, ABC7 will take you inside the journey of one standout dance group as they prepare for the big day.

Dance Force Elite is a youth dance company with locations in Schiller Park, Chicago's West and South sides and Hammond, Indiana.

Dance Force is one of the premiere acts at the Bud Billiken Parade with over 200 dancers belonging to the company.

Founded 13 years ago by Chicagoan Matthew Thomas, Dance Force quickly became a powerhouse dance team in the city. Tragically, Matthew passed away last year, leaving behind a huge impact on Chicago's dance world and his group of young dancers.

Despite the loss, Dance Force continues to flourish under the leadership of current President Kentrele Shipp. Shipp says the students have been using dance as a way to grieve their late coach.

"It's really art therapy," Shipp said. "I've watched these kids this last year dance their hearts out. They're soul out."

Dance Force Elite is currently fundraising to cover the cost of participating in the Bud Billiken Parade. If you would like to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-dance-force-elites-parade-journey.