Chicago Waffles to open 5th location in Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday marked International Waffle Day.

Lawrence Kreymer, the so-called prince of waffles from Chicago Waffles joined ABC7 Chicago.

Since 2011, the owners have served sweet and savory waffles, amongst other breakfast foods.

Popular picks include chocolate waffles and blueberry-lemon cheesecake waffles.

Kreymer said he got his title as "prince" since his father is known as the "king of waffles."

Locations include South Loop, West Loop, Willowbrook and Oak Park. A fifth location is coming to Lincoln Square.

