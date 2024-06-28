WATCH LIVE

IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon coming to Rockford in 2025

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 29, 2024 12:13AM
The IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon race is coming to Rockford in 2025, 2026 and 2027, which is the first time the athletic event will be hosted in Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A legendary test of athleticism and endurance is coming to Illinois for the first time.

The IRONMAN long-distance triathlon is a 1.2-mile swim, followed by a 56-mile bike rid, then a 13.1-mile run. The event will be happening in Rockford in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

IRONMAN Regional Marketing Manager Joel Feinberg, Lindsay Arellano from the Rockford Area Visitors Bureau and triathlon coach Chris Navin joined ABC7 Friday.

They spoke about the decision to bring IRONMAN to Rockford and how athletes prepare for such an intense race.

General registration for the event opens July 1. More information about how to register can be found on the IRONMAN website.

