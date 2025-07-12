Man describes face-to-face encounter with mysterious large cat in New York: "It said 'rawr'"

Is there a cougar or a mountain lion in Rochester, NY? The Rochester Police Department said it is aware of a video appearing to show a large animal.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Curtis Jones said he was walking in Rochester, New York late Wednesday night when he saw people running from what appeared to be a large, wild cat, 13WHAM reported.

"After I see the people run, I just see something big, just walking just right over there, it went right over there I swear, I promise you, it went right over there. And it said 'rawr,' and I just kept walking," he recalled. "I seen it, seeing me, see it, so in my head I'm like, 'Nah, I got to go man, I'm out.'"

The Rochester Police Department said it became aware of a video on social media that appears to show the animal, which some people claim is a mountain lion.

Police said they received numerous calls of reported sightings, including one near North Clinton Avenue and Rauber Street just after midnight Thursday.

A shelter-in-place was ordered in the area and then lifted after police were unable to verify the presence of a wild animal.

"I heard the 'rawr,'" Jones recalled. "I felt that 'rawr.' I knew to keep it pushing. I knew that."

"It was just walking, slithering, I don't know man," he continued.

Police said no reports have been substantiated.

Jones said he remains on edge.

"I am going to keep this bat right here, man, just in case," he said during Thursday's interview. "I am going to protect us, I ain't going to let nothing happen to us, nothing. OK?"

"They ain't find it last night, it's still out here, it could be out here in one of these bushes or something," he continued. "You know, a mountain lion, it be 'rawr.' They be crawling and... serious."

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office assisted the investigation by using an aerial drone.

A representative for the Seneca Park Zoo said all of its animals are accounted for.

"I don't play with lions, I don't play with tigers, bears, nothing in the wild, I don't play with those, I promise you," Jones said. "I don't even do rollercoasters. I'm good."

Rochester police and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are investigating the situation. Police said none of the reported sightings have been substantiated.

In a statement to 13WHAM, the DEC said, based on the doorbell video and the measurements taken at the site Thursday, the animal in the video does appear to possibly be a cougar, assuming the video has not been altered. The DEC said if it is a cougar, it is most likely not a wild cat that arrived to the region on its own, but rather a cat that was previously captive, possibly as an illegal pet.

The DEC said the cougar was last documented in New York state in 2011, when the animal made its way from South Dakota through Upper Peninsula of Michigan down through eastern New York and into Connecticut.

Police urge the public to remain vigilant until the validity of the original video can be confirmed. Anyone who observes a large wild animal is advised to go indoors and call 911.

