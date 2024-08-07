13-year-old boy injured in Gaza arrives in Chicago for medical treatment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year old boy who was injured in Gaza arrived to Chicago's O'Hare Airport Wednesday afternoon to receive medical treatment in the city.

The teen, whose name is Khalil, came to the city with his mother and sister with the help of a group called HEAL Palestine.

There was a rousing welcome for Khalil at the airport as he was warmly received by a crowd of cheering supporters and members of the local Palestinian community.

Khalil lost both of his legs in a bombing in Gaza in April, the organization said.

"The fact that he went through all that at a young age, maybe seeing other kids and supporting him would be really nice," said Dunia Daifallah, a supporter from Oak Lawn.

Khalil is the third child from Gaza that HEAL Palestine has brought to Chicago for medical treatment.

"We have some very close family members from Palestine as well, and we just want to show support and welcome the family coming in today," said Bri Cawley, a supporter from Chicago.

"We are very glad that we are here in Chicago," Khalil's sister, Lulu Abushabaff, said. "So many people love Khalil, and I've encouraged Khalil to complete his treatment, and we are so lucky to be here."

HEAL Palestine is an organization looking to do what their name says.

"If we can do something to heal one child, 10 children, 100 children, that gives the whole community a sense of hope, and we can do something and not feel hopeless in the face of what's happening on the ground," said Steve Sosebee, HEAL Palestine executive director and co-founder.

Supporters in Chicago said while Israel's offensives have been aimed at taking out Hamas fighters, scores of women and children have been killed in the attacks.

"One day he's okay playing, and the other he lost his legs and can't walk, so it's really tough," said Mohammad Adughoush, a supporter from Orland Park.

Another teen from Gaza who also came to the United States for treatment several months ago was also at the airport Wednesday to greet Khalil and his family. The 14-year-old, Leyan, is walking again and said through a translator that she hopes to be an inspiration to her new friend.

The international terminal was packed with well-wishers. Some even brought gifts and tokens of friendship for the newly-arrived boy and his family.

"We consider them the guest of God, not our guests," said the family's host, Sirage Altarif. "They are the guests of God and this is the least we can do for the sake of God."

Khalil and his family will stay with a host family. It's unclear how long he will be in the Chicago area, but it could be up to a year.