7-year-old boy injured in Gaza arrives in Chicago for medical treatment

As the Israel-Hamas war continues after 9 months, Baraa, a 7-year-old boy injured in Gaza, arrived to Chicago on Sunday for medical treatment.

As the Israel-Hamas war continues after 9 months, Baraa, a 7-year-old boy injured in Gaza, arrived to Chicago on Sunday for medical treatment.

As the Israel-Hamas war continues after 9 months, Baraa, a 7-year-old boy injured in Gaza, arrived to Chicago on Sunday for medical treatment.

As the Israel-Hamas war continues after 9 months, Baraa, a 7-year-old boy injured in Gaza, arrived to Chicago on Sunday for medical treatment.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young boy from Gaza, injured in Israel's war with Hamas, landed at O'Hare Airport on Sunday to receive medical care in Chicago.

Seven-year-old Baraa arrived to a crowd of cheering supporters waiving Palestinian flags, welcome signs and balloons.

Baraa lost his right foot and suffered significant injuries to his left leg and arm.

The boy, along with his mom and younger sister, will be staying with a host family in the Chicago area.

SEE ALSO | Israeli protesters block highways, call for cease-fire to return hostages 9 months into war in Gaza