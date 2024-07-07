WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

7-year-old boy injured in Gaza arrives in Chicago for medical treatment

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 7, 2024 11:30PM
7-year-old boy injured in Gaza arrives to Chicago
As the Israel-Hamas war continues after 9 months, Baraa, a 7-year-old boy injured in Gaza, arrived to Chicago on Sunday for medical treatment.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young boy from Gaza, injured in Israel's war with Hamas, landed at O'Hare Airport on Sunday to receive medical care in Chicago.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Seven-year-old Baraa arrived to a crowd of cheering supporters waiving Palestinian flags, welcome signs and balloons.

Baraa lost his right foot and suffered significant injuries to his left leg and arm.

The boy, along with his mom and younger sister, will be staying with a host family in the Chicago area.

SEE ALSO | Israeli protesters block highways, call for cease-fire to return hostages 9 months into war in Gaza

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW