Chicago restaurant launches Pizza and Pasta with Purpose to support pediatric cancer research

Each month, group of chefs will collaborate on original dish

ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Saturday, October 12, 2024 4:49PM
Chicago Italian restaurant Coda di Volpe launches the Pizza and Pasta with Purpose initaitive.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Coda di Volpe, the celebrated Southern Italian restaurant in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood, is serving up a new philanthropic initiative, "Pizza & Pasta with Purpose." Each month, Executive Chef Jacob Saben or Head Pizzaiolo Sal Lo Cascio will collaborate with a guest chef to create an original dish that will be available for a limited time only.

A portion of the proceeds from each of these dishes will be donated to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, supporting their mission to increase pediatric cancer awareness, support families facing childhood cancer and inspire funding for research, prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

The next two installments of Coda di Volpe's "Pizza & Pasta with a Purpose" will feature collaborations with Leigh Omilinsky of Daisies and Chef John Manion of El Che and Brasero.

Coda di Volpe is located at 3335 N. Southport Ave. in Chicago, IL.

