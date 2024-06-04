WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago shooting: 2 men shot, 1 fatally, at Jackson Park, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 8:58PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, at a South Side park on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said officers responded to gunshot detection technology at Jackson Park in the 2000-block of East 67th Street just before 2 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Someone approached two men there before taking out a gun and firing shots, police said.

A 39-year-old man, shot multiple times in his body, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, 25, was shot in his shoulder, facial area and thigh. He was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW