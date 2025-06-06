Man charged with stabbing his 2 sisters to death in Streamwood denied pretrial release

Jalonie Jenkins, the man charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of his two sisters in Streamwood, was in court and was denied pretrial release.

Jalonie Jenkins, the man charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of his two sisters in Streamwood, was in court and was denied pretrial release.

Jalonie Jenkins, the man charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of his two sisters in Streamwood, was in court and was denied pretrial release.

Jalonie Jenkins, the man charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of his two sisters in Streamwood, was in court and was denied pretrial release.

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A court hearing was held Friday morning for murder suspect Jalonie Jenkins.

He's the Streamwood man accused of killing his sisters inside their home last week.

The victims, 21-year-old Janiya Jenkins and 10-year-old Eyani jones, were found stabbed to death Wednesday evening in the 1600-block of McKool Avenue in Streamwood, police said.

The suspect, Jalonie Jenkins, was taken into custody at a Metra station in Downers Grove Sunday night after a days-long manhunt that included Bensenville, police said.

Friends of the victims told ABC7 Jalonie Jenkins is the older brother of the two victims.

Jenkins is facing two charges of first-degree murder, Streamwood police said.

Friday in court, Jalonie Jenkins' attorney said he suffered a mental health crisis and the crime was a result of that.

A judge ordered Jenkins to be detained, denying him pretrial release.

SEE ALSO | Crosetti Brand found guilty on all counts in Edgewater stabbing death of 11-year-old Jayden Perkins

Jenkins' lawyer requested that his client undergo a mental health evaluation.

The suspect is due back in court June 26.

