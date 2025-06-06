Man charged with stabbing his 2 sisters to death in Streamwood denied pretrial release

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A court hearing was held Friday morning for murder suspect Jalonie Jenkins.
He's the Streamwood man accused of killing his sisters inside their home last week.
The victims, 21-year-old Janiya Jenkins and 10-year-old Eyani jones, were found stabbed to death Wednesday evening in the 1600-block of McKool Avenue in Streamwood, police said.
The suspect, Jalonie Jenkins, was taken into custody at a Metra station in Downers Grove Sunday night after a days-long manhunt that included Bensenville, police said.
Friends of the victims told ABC7 Jalonie Jenkins is the older brother of the two victims.
Jenkins is facing two charges of first-degree murder, Streamwood police said.
Friday in court, Jalonie Jenkins' attorney said he suffered a mental health crisis and the crime was a result of that.
A judge ordered Jenkins to be detained, denying him pretrial release.
Jenkins' lawyer requested that his client undergo a mental health evaluation.
The suspect is due back in court June 26.