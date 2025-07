Wisconsin boy found safe after reported armed kidnapping, statewide Amber Alert: police

Jamal White, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Amber Alert subject, has been found safe after witness said he was taken away in a Jeep Renegade.

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- A Wisconsin boy who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert has been found safe.

The family says Jamal White was found on Saturday afternoon in Milwaukee.

According to police, four people wearing face masks took the boy at gunpoint on Friday.

Witnesses saw him put into white Jeep Renegade, which drove off.

It is unclear how the boy was found or if anyone is in custody.