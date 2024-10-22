Man wrongfully imprisoned for over 40 years to file lawsuit against CPD, Cook County: lawyer

It has been 42 years since James Soto and David Ayala went to prison for a murder they did not commit. Their convictions were thrown out and they were freed Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man wrongfully imprisoned for over 40 years will file a lawsuit Tuesday against Chicago police, several Cook County prosecutors, Cook County and the city of Chicago, his lawyers said.

James Soto was imprisoned for over 42 years for a murder he said he did not commit.

Soto's conviction and that of his cousin, David Ayala, were thrown out last December. They both served possibly the longest time of anyone on a wrongful conviction in Illinois.

The judge who vacated the convictions said the two did not receive adequate counsel after the murders of a marine and a teenager in 1981.

Soto and his lawyers Tuesday will file a federal lawsuit against those they say framed him.

The suit, which civil rights firm Loevy & Loevy will file, seeks damages from dozens of Chicago police officers, three Cook County assistant state's attorneys, Cook County and the city of Chicago.

Soto and his lawyers are expected to speak on the filing Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.