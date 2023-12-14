Wrongful murder convictions vacated after 2 men serve 42 years in prison

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It has been 42 years since two men went to prison for a murder they said they did not commit. Those convictions were thrown out Thursday.

Their family members are overjoyed. However, the defendants can never get back those decades they spent behind bars, serving time for crimes they did not commit.

Cousins James Soto and David Ayala had their convictions vacated by a judge Thursday. They both have served possibly the longest time served on a wrongful conviction in Illinois.

"It's been a long time coming," family friend Diana Gauna said. "A long time. It was wrong always but we are not going to try and think about the past its the future and we are going to try and make up for all lost time."

The men are expected to be released from custody sometime Thursday evening and will begin to reacquaint themselves with their families in time for Christmas.