Man sentenced to 13 years for River North murder of off-duty CPD Officer John Rivera

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, December 10, 2024 10:49PM
A River North, Chicago shooting killed CPD Officer John Rivera, 23, while he was inside his car at the former Rock-n-Roll McDonald's back in 2019.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in the murder of an off-duty Chicago police officer.

CPD Officer John Rivera, 23, was inside his car at the former Rock-n-Roll McDonald's in River North back in 2019 when he was shot and killed.

Jaquan Washington pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and was sentenced Tuesday.

Police say Rivera may have been mistaken for someone else.

Another man, Menelik Jackson, was also found guilty in the murder and is currently serving a 65 year prison sentence.

