Man sentenced to 13 years for River North murder of off-duty CPD Officer John Rivera

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in the murder of an off-duty Chicago police officer.
CPD Officer John Rivera, 23, was inside his car at the former Rock-n-Roll McDonald's in River North back in 2019 when he was shot and killed.
Jaquan Washington pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and was sentenced Tuesday.
Police say Rivera may have been mistaken for someone else.
Another man, Menelik Jackson, was also found guilty in the murder and is currently serving a 65 year prison sentence.
SEE ALSO | 3rd suspect charged in fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer John Rivera
READ MORE | Former supervisor remembers Chicago police officer John Rivera killed in River North in emotional Facebook post
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood