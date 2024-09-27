Police release bodycam video of Indiana man's death after being handcuffed after medical emergency

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- The Jasper County Sheriff's Office released bodycam video of the death of Rhyker Earl with, they said, permission from Indiana State Police, who are conducting an independent investigation.

The sheriff's office said they are not trying to draw conclusions about the actions of anyone involved in the incident as the state police investigation continues.

The roughly 45 minutes of footage consists of four different videos. It begins with Jasper County deputies entering Earl's home in DeMotte on the night of Sept. 8.

The 26-year-old's grandmother called 911 after Earl suffered a seizure.

READ MORE: Father dies after being handcuffed, pinned to floor by Jasper County deputies during seizure: family

Once inside, the father of two can be seen on the video trying to put on a shirt, asking first responders to leave him alone while his grandmother can be heard asking him to sit down. Then she speaks with a deputy.

"What's the issue?" the deputy asks.

"He has epileptic seizures," his grandmother answers.

Soon after that conversation, nearly two minutes into the encounter, a deputy rushes into another room.

"Hey! Don't (expletive) touch the medics!" the deputy yells. "You're going to the hospital! Alright? Don't (expletive) hit them! You don't (expletive) hit them! You understand?"

"Get on the ground," the deputy then says as they tussle. "Put your hands behind your back!"

RELATED: Sheriff responds to 'misleading claims' after Rhyker Earl dies after being handcuffed during seizure

From that point, deputies place earl in handcuffs and on the floor. In the video, you can see what looks to be a deputy placing his hand on Earl's head and another deputy with his boot to Earl's body in an attempt to restrain him.

You can also see responding officers administering what appears to be medicine through a syringe.

In the video Earl, while shirtless, is seen being restrained, pleading with deputies and paramedics.

"Hey Rhyker, if you just chill out everything will be alright," one deputy says.

"Please don't take me," he responds.

"Just settle down," the deputy says.

"I'm going to die!" says Earl.

"You're not going to die," the deputy responds. "We're trying to help you."

Paramedics are seen on the video telling Earl repeatedly to breathe and to remain calm.

"Take a breath, there we go," one says.

Earl's family claims officers pinned him to the ground, restricting his breathing.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office disputes that claim, saying Earl's breathing was never restricted and they only placed his head on a pillow to keep him from forcefully banging his head on the floor.

Another angle shows his grandmother trying to calm Earl down.

"Rhyker, grandma's right here," she tells him. "They're trying to help you."

ABC7 is not showing the moment Earl loses consciousness and paramedics perform CPR.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was placed on life support for two days before he died.

The Lake County, Indiana, coroner said Earl's cause of death is still pending.

