Bodycam video shows deadly NW Indiana police shooting of man pardoned by Trump for Jan. 6 riot

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Bodycam video has been released of a police shooting that killed a man who had just been pardoned by President Donald Trump in Northwest Indiana earlier this year.

Matthew Huttle had just been pardoned for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Huttle was stopped last month for speeding in Jasper County.

"I just want to let you know that I'm a January 6th defendant," Huttle says in the video.

When the Jasper County sheriff's deputy tells Huttle he is under arrest for habitual speeding, Huttle suddenly runs back to his car, and he can be heard saying, "I'm shooting myself."

ABC7 Chicago paused the video before the deputy fatally shoots Huttle.

Police said efforts to save Huttle's life were not successful. They also said they found a loaded gun in the vehicle.

The Clinton County Office of the Prosecutor said Thursday the deputy was justified in use of deadly force.