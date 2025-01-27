42-year-old Hobart man shot, killed by Jasper County sheriff's deputy during traffic stop: police

There was a Jasper County Sheriff's Office shooting Sunday. A deputy shot and killed Hobart man Matthew W. Huttle, Indiana State Police say.

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A northwest Indiana sheriff's deputy shot and killed a 42-year-old man during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, Indiana State Police said.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department deputy performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on S.R. 14, east of C.R. 475 E. about 4:15 p.m., police said. The location is near the Pulaski County line on S.R. 14.

During the traffic stop, the deputy tried to arrest the suspect, and the suspect resisted, police said.

An altercation took place, and the deputy fatally shot the suspect, police said.

It was not immediately clear why the car was pulled over or if anyone else was injured.

The Jasper County Coroner's Office identified the man killed as Matthew W. Huttle, 42, of Hobart.

Police said he did have a gun, but it was not clear what led up to the fatal shooting.

"For full transparency, I requested the Indiana State Police to investigate this officer involved shooting. The officer that is involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol and is our policy in these situations. Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle. I will release the officer's name once I have approval from the State Police Detectives," Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson said in a statement.