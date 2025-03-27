Boy, 2, dies after being put down for nap, family says in lawsuit against Calumet City daycare

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A family is accusing a suburban daycare of negligence after their 2-year-old boy died after a nap.

Jaylin Branch Jr. died on Feb. 20, after suffering a medical emergency while at Grandma Jones Daycare in Calumet City, according to his family.

A police report confirms officers responded to the daycare on Sibley Boulevard at about 1 p.m.

His family said Branch was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was about five months old.

The boy was allegedly put down for a nap at about noon, and, nearly an hour later, he was found unresponsive with blue lips by daycare staff, according to a police report obtained by ABC7.

The boy, known as "Baby J" by his family, died shortly after.

Nearly a month after his death, Branch's family is suing the daycare for negligence, improper training and failing to take the proper precautions while Branch was sleeping.

His mother said the family worked with the daycare to build an action plan in the case he suffered a seizure.

She said when she arrived at the daycare the staff allegedly did not follow the established plan.

The family also demanded that the state of Illinois open an investigation into the daycare facility.

Branch's family is represented by attorneys Cierra Norris and Evan Finneke of the C. Norris Law Group.

