JPMorgan Chase to award Chicago Community Loan Fund multi-million-dollar grant

On Tuesday, JP Morgan Chase is set to announce a multi-million-dollar commitment to the Chicago Community Loan Fund.

On Tuesday, JP Morgan Chase is set to announce a multi-million-dollar commitment to the Chicago Community Loan Fund.

On Tuesday, JP Morgan Chase is set to announce a multi-million-dollar commitment to the Chicago Community Loan Fund.

On Tuesday, JP Morgan Chase is set to announce a multi-million-dollar commitment to the Chicago Community Loan Fund.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is expected to be on hand for a major announcement to revitalize the city's low-income communities.

On Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase is set to announce a multi-million-dollar commitment to the Chicago Community Loan Fund.

The money will go towards building affordable housing on the city's South and West sides.

The press conference is expected to begin after noon at 5500 West Madison in South Austin.

To learn more about CCLF, click here.