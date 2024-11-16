Winner crowned at Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest in Chicago

Posters say the contest will happen on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Humboldt Park.

Posters say the contest will happen on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Humboldt Park.

Posters say the contest will happen on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Humboldt Park.

Posters say the contest will happen on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Humboldt Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest Saturday in Chicago.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

White stars as chef Carmy Berzatto on FX's "The Bear," which is filmed in and set in Chicago.

Earlier this week, posters around the city announced the Jeremy Allen White lookalike competition would take place at 1 p.m. Saturday on the "big hill" in Humboldt Park. The posters said there would be a $50 cash prize for the winner and "some cigarettes."

Many contestants showed up to a the contest, and eventually a winner was crowned.

Jeremy Allen White lookalike Ben Shabad took home the gold, and there actually was a trophy, $50 and a pack of cigarettes as a prize.

"I felt pretty confident," Shabad said. "People have been telling me I look like him for a long time. I don't know if it's changed my life, but it's changed my Saturday."

Last month, a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest went viral in New York City after the actor made a surprise appearance.