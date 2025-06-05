Jerry Reinsdorf announces framework for potential sale of White Sox to Justin Ishbia

As part of the agreement, Justin Ishbia would make capital investments into the White Sox as a limited partner in 2025 and 2026.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf announced a deal with Justin Ishbia that provides a framework that would allow Ishbia to purchase a controlling interest in the team.

The agreement gives Reinsdorf the option to sell the controlling interest to Ishbia from 2029-2033. After the 2034 season, Ishbia will have the option to purchase the controlling interest in the team.

If there is a transaction between Reinsdorf and Isbia, limited partners of the Sox would have the option to sell to Ishbia.

Justin Ishbia's brother, Mat and his father Jeff, would also be investors in the team.

"Having the incredible opportunity to own the Chicago White Sox and be part of Major League Baseball for nearly 50 years has been a life-changing experience," said Reinsdorf. "I have always expressed my intent to operate the White Sox as long as I am able and remain committed to returning this franchise to the level of on-field success we all expect and desire."

Reinsdorf has been the chairman of the White Sox since 1981 and he and his family will continue to control the team until a transaction, which will not occur before 2029.

Justin Ishbia, a billionaire private equity investor, is a part of owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, with his brother a majority owner of the teams.