North Lawndale student gives free hair makeovers in school bathroom, goes viral on TikTok

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jessica Thurmond's dream started in a bathroom stall.

But now, it is out of hiding and into the light. Thanks to viral videos on social media, the North Lawndale College Prep student's dream is becoming a reality.

"I can't. Can't hide it no more," Thurmond said.

A bathroom stall at North Lawndale College Prep High School is where students walk in and come out looking fabulous.

And it started when 17-year-old Thurmond wanted to help out a friend.

"My sophomore year, this girl had a wig, and she asked me. She was like, 'Jessica, do you think you can fix my wig for me?'" Thurmond said. "I used an Uno card because I didn't have a blow dryer. And I like, fan like, the glue."

Thurmond said they used the bathroom stall during lunch breaks to avoid getting in trouble by teachers. But then, one of her free makeovers went viral on TikTok with now over 3.5 million views.

"One of things I'm big on is that scholars are seen, heard and cared for," said North Lawndale College Prep Principal Kyera Bradley. "I begin to think about like, how do we create opportunities for scholars to make their gifts and talents, you know, readily accessible."

Bradley says Thurmond became a catalyst to forge a new entrepreneurial path for students. In fact, the school now offers a business and marketing class.

"I think that Jessica becomes the prototype of, if she can do it, I can do it too," Bradley said.

"It helped me understand how to run a salon, how to learn how to plan, promote and manage," Thurmond said.

From quick braids to curling wigs, Thurmond says she has been doing hair since she was 8 years old, with a dream of owning a salon. It is her passion, but she says the real love comes from seeing a happy client.

"It's putting confidence on a face and embracing my talent, too," Thurmond said.

In a school with walls of inspiration encouraging students to make their own piece of history, Thurmond is reminded to dream without limits.

"It made me feel good, because it motivates me to keep moving and never give up on what I want to be," Thurmond said.

You can support students like Thurmond looking to hone their craft and give back to others here.