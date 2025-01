Jim's Original introduces new chicken sausage item

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jim's Original polish sausage stand is adding a new non-beef/pork sandwich to its menu.

The the iconic Chicago street stand is adding a chicken sausage to the rundown of food items.

The owner and other staff members joined ABC7 Eyewitness News to discuss the chicken concept.

