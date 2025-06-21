US citizen says his arrest by federal agents was worth it if others got away

"Like, 'How many bodies did you guys get today?' And one of them said 31, and they started like, 'Yay! It was a good day today.' And they were like, high-fiving each other," he said after being released.

"Like, 'How many bodies did you guys get today?' And one of them said 31, and they started like, 'Yay! It was a good day today.' And they were like, high-fiving each other," he said after being released.

"Like, 'How many bodies did you guys get today?' And one of them said 31, and they started like, 'Yay! It was a good day today.' And they were like, high-fiving each other," he said after being released.

"Like, 'How many bodies did you guys get today?' And one of them said 31, and they started like, 'Yay! It was a good day today.' And they were like, high-fiving each other," he said after being released.

LOS ANGELES -- A U.S. citizen who was arrested during an ICE raid at a Los Angeles Home Depot has been released. Now, he's sharing details about his experience.

Job Garcia was capturing an ICE raid on camera in Hollywood when he suddenly became a target. The 37-year-old U.S. citizen was tackled and taken into custody.

"You want to go to jail? Fine, you got it," an agent can be heard saying on the video.

"The pressure of like, the knee on my back, and his hand on my neck. I thought like, 'Is this it for me?'" Garcia told Eyewitness News.

Other witnesses captured the violent takedown on video, and it quickly went viral.

It happened on Thursday as Garcia was filming ICE agents who were detaining people outside Home Depot in Hollywood. Numerous witnesses, including Garcia, were yelling at the officers as they targeted a man in a truck, smashing his window.

"A split second after that is when he lunged at me. I was still recording, so he pushes me, puts both hands on me, and I pushed his hand off. And then, he didn't like that, so he grabbed my left hand," Garcia recalled.

Garcia, who is a PhD student at Claremont Graduate University, said the officers seemed surprised when he told them he was a U.S. citizen. He says he was first taken to a holding area at Dodger Stadium, where he heard agents boasting about how many people they had grabbed.

"Like, 'How many bodies did you guys get today?' And one of them said 31, and they started like, 'Yay! It was a good day today.' And they were like, high-fiving each other," Garcia said.

He said the officers also debated about what they could charge him with.

"At first it was assault of a federal agent, but only later, the narrative started switching because the video was out," Garcia said.

After 24 hours, Garcia was released. He said if his violent arrest by numerous officers gave others a window of opportunity, then it was all worth it.

"However long period that was, if an undocumented person ran away and got away and got to get to his family, and got to get to his pregnant wife, then I'm OK with that," Garcia said.

Garcia said he doesn't know if he will be charged with any crime. He said he was only told that someone would be in touch. What he does know is that he plans to take legal action for the violation of his civil rights.