The president has faced calls to drop out of the race following the debate.

President Joe Biden to sit down with ABC News on Friday for first interview since debate

Who won the debate? Democrats described President Joe Biden's debate performance on Thursday as anywhere from "wobbly" to "disappointing."

President Joe Biden will sit down with ABC News on Friday for his first television interview since last week's presidential debate.

The president's poor performance in the debate has garnered calls for him to drop out of the race by politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Biden will speak to "Good Morning America" and "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos for the interview. A first look will air on the Friday, July 5, edition of "World News Tonight with David Muir" with portions airing on Saturday and Sunday on "Good Morning America."

The extended interview will air Sunday, July 7, on "This Week" and Monday's episode of "Good Morning America."