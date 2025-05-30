Joe Biden gives first public remarks since cancer diagnosis at event in New Castle, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. -- Former President Joe Biden is delivering his first public remarks since receiving his cancer diagnosis at a Memorial Day service in New Castle, Delaware, on Friday.

The appearance comes two weeks after Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

Biden's office has yet to detail whether the former president has started treatment.

The annual Memorial Day event at Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle also coincides with the ten-year anniversary of his son Beau Biden's passing from brain cancer.

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester, Rep. Sarah McBride, Lieutenant Governor Kyle Evans Gay, and former Sen. Tom Carper also will speak at the event Friday.

While this marks the first time Biden will speak publicly since the cancer diagnosis. He was spotted by travelers at an airport in Connecticut last Friday when he traveled to his grandson's high school graduation.

The CNN Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.