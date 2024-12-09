Joffrey Ballet bringing 'The Nutcracker' to Lyric Opera

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 9, 2024 6:04PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday season is in full swing and the Joffrey Ballet is lighting up the Lyric Opera House with "The Nutcracker."

The iconic holiday ballet takes audiences into a magical world of dancing snowflakes and battling toy soldiers.

This version of the classic holiday tale tells the story of Marie and her immigrant family.

She's transported to the Chicago World's fair in 1893.

Yumi Kanazawa, who plays Marie in "The Nutcracker," joined ABC7 to talk about the ballet.

For more information and for tickets, visit Joffrey.org.

