Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Joliet, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 8, 2024 10:32PM
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed in the south suburbs on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Joliet police said the crash happened near Washington and Ottawa streets just before 4:30 p.m.

A vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian there. Police did not immediately provide further information about what led up to the crash.

Police asked the public to avoid the area of Washington and Ottawa and find alternative routes.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

