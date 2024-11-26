24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man accused of stealing $45K in Christmas reindeer decorations, Joliet police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, November 26, 2024 5:35PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban mas is accused of stealing Christmas decorations from the loading dock of Duly Health & Care Field.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

On November 11 and 12, three 12-foot lighted reindeer decorations were stolen from the loading dock at the Slammers' baseball field, Joliet police said.

The Christmas decorations were valued at $45,000 in total.

On Monday, police arrested Victor Sessoms, 52 in the 3900-block of Cedar Creek Drive.

Police said he scrapped the decorations for money.

Sessoms is accused of being responsible for the theft. He is facing one charge for felony theft.

He was processed at the Joliet Police Department and released on a notice to appear.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW