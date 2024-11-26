Man accused of stealing $45K in Christmas reindeer decorations, Joliet police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban mas is accused of stealing Christmas decorations from the loading dock of Duly Health & Care Field.

On November 11 and 12, three 12-foot lighted reindeer decorations were stolen from the loading dock at the Slammers' baseball field, Joliet police said.

The Christmas decorations were valued at $45,000 in total.

On Monday, police arrested Victor Sessoms, 52 in the 3900-block of Cedar Creek Drive.

Police said he scrapped the decorations for money.

Sessoms is accused of being responsible for the theft. He is facing one charge for felony theft.

He was processed at the Joliet Police Department and released on a notice to appear.

