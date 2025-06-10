24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Joliet firefighters battle apartment building fire; part of North Essington Road closed: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 10, 2025 4:09PM
Joliet firefighters battled a fire at a building on North Essington Road Tuesday morning; police are asking the public to avoid the area.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet firefighters battled a fire at an apartment building Tuesday morning.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 9:20 a.m. in the 100-block of North Essington Road in Joliet.

Flames were shooting from the building's roof, and there was severe damage.

There was a large emergency response in the area.

Joliet police said all lanes of Essington Road are closed between Twin Oaks Drive and Glenwood Avenue due to the fire.

Motorists are encouraged to consider an alternate route, police said.

Officials did not immediately provide additional information about how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

