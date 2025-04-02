Joliet residents urged to shelter in place due to police investigation

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- People on Joliet's far west side are being asked to shelter in place due to an active investigation.

An active investigation is ongoing in the 5500-block of Meadowbrook Street, Joliet police said. It began at about 9 a.m.

Residents in the area are being requested to shelter in place, police said.

Nearby schools were also notified.

No other information was immediately available by police.

It is unknown what the investigation regards.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for more information.

