Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Shelter in place lifted in Joliet after police search for possibly armed suspect

The active "incident" is taking place in the 500-block of Silver Falls Street, Joliet police said.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 22, 2024 6:56PM
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Police have lifted a shelter in place order after a manhunt in Joliet.

The "incident" happened in the 500-block of Silver Falls Street, Joliet police said.

Police said there was a possibly armed man in the area.

Residents that live near the area were encouraged to shelter in place.

The order was lifted just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspect was described to be 5'07" and weigh 300 lbs with a dreadlock hair style wearing all dark clothing.

It is unknown if the man was placed into custody.

Anyone observing this suspect should not approach and call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

