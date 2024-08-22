Shelter in place lifted in Joliet after police search for possibly armed suspect

The active "incident" is taking place in the 500-block of Silver Falls Street, Joliet police said.
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Police have lifted a shelter in place order after a manhunt in Joliet.
The "incident" happened in the 500-block of Silver Falls Street, Joliet police said.
Police said there was a possibly armed man in the area.
Residents that live near the area were encouraged to shelter in place.
The order was lifted just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.
The suspect was described to be 5'07" and weigh 300 lbs with a dreadlock hair style wearing all dark clothing.
It is unknown if the man was placed into custody.
Anyone observing this suspect should not approach and call 911 immediately.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.