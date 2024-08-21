Chicago murder suspect, Cary woman charged after Lake Barrington manhunt

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect in a Chicago murder and a Cary woman have been charged after a manhunt in Lake Barrington Tuesday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, 38-year-old Osceola L. Little of Everett Washington, was driving a pickup truck with a female passenger inside when he rear-ended another vehicle at Route 14 at Pepper Road in Lake Barrington around 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses told sheriff's deputies that the suspect fled the scene on foot. Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Covelli described him as possibly armed and dangerous.

The sheriff's office said surveillance video from a nearby business showed Little carrying a duffle bag and a 22-year-old Cary woman, Luisa Sanchez, with a backpack fleeing the crash on foot.

After a large perimeter was established, police said Sanchez was located in a gas station at Route 14 and Kelsey Road and arrested, the sheriff's office said. Deputies and Chicago police officers later located a gun inside a bathroom vent, which police said Sanchez hid.

At about 6:20 p.m. police said Little was spotted and after being confronted by police, fled to an industrial building in the 21900 block of Pepper Road, Lake Barrington.

The building was occupied a the time and police were able to isolate Little to an office room while the employees were safely evacuated.

After negotiating with police, Little surrendered at about 8:15 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Little has been charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Sanchez was charged with obstructing justice, aiding a fugitive and unlawful possession of a firearm - no FOID.

Both Little and Sanchez are due in court Wednesday morning.