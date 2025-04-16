Teen arrested in high-speed cop chase in south suburbs, sheriff says

GRUNDY CO., Ill. (WLS) -- A teenager was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through the south suburbs.

The chase started after 10 p.m. on Monday after officials got a call that a teenager was on his way to shoot someone, Grundy County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the teenager allegedly stole a gun and took a vehicle from a business in Peru, Illinois.

Officers tried to pull over the 17-year-old suspect on I-80 but lost him in the Ottawa area.

At about 10:30 p.m. Morris police saw the suspect allegedly driving recklessly on Route 6 near Arby's restaurant.

The teenager allegedly led officers on a chase through Morris, Shorewood and then back into Grundy County.

A Morris police officer set up spike strips near Ridge Road and Midpoint Road, ending the pursuit.

A 17-year-old boy of Joliet was taken into custody. The sheriff's office said the teen had a loaded .38 caliber handgun.

The teen was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing to elude a peace officer, driving in the wrong lane, reckless driving, speeding 105 mph in a 45 mph zone.

No other information was available.