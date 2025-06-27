2 adults charged after 8-year-old boy shoots 5-year-old boy inside Joliet home: police

A 5-year-old boy was shot by an 8-year-old child Friday at a home on Dover Street in Joliet, police said.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Two adults are facing charges after an 8-year-old boy shot a 5-year-old boy in the south suburbs last month, police confirmed on Friday.

Amin A. Hudson, 38, is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Police said he lives in the Joliet home where the shooting happened and owned the gun used to shoot the child, police said.

Denise A. Hudson, 62, is charged with Endangering the Health and Life of a Child. Police said she was babysitting the victim when the shooting occurred.

Those charges were filed in connection with the May 16 shooting that happened in the 500-block of Dover Street. An 8-year-old boy accessed the gun in a bedroom and shot his 5-year-old relative in the arm, police said.

Family members took the victim to St. Joseph Medical Center. He was then airlifted to Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The 5-year-old's mother told police he is doing well following several surgeries.

An investigation revealed that Denise A. Hudson failed to call 911 to request medical assistance for the victim, police said. The victim's mother made the first 911 call from the hospital, police said, more than one-and-a-half hours after the shooting.

Police added that Denise A. Hudson's statements "have been inconsistent and lack credibility."

Police recovered the gun from the scene.

Police said evidence indicates that Amin A. Hudson had the gun for months before the shooting happened. He was also previously convicted of a Class 2 felony or greater for the delivery of a controlled substance.

This case remains under investigation. The Joliet Police Department Investigation Division asked anyone with information to call them at 815-724-3020 or contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or, to remain anonymous, online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.

