Jonas Brothers move scheduled Wrigley Field concert to Tinley Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Jonas Brothers are moving their August concert from Wrigley Field to Tinley Park.

The Aug. 26 show will now take place at the Credit One Arena, right off Interstate 80.

The band has canceled six stadium concerts in their Living The Dream Tour and is replacing them with amphitheater shows.

Fans who had tickets to the Wrigley Field show will have to repurchase tickets to the Credit One Arena show.