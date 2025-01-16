24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Public funeral held in honor of civil rights activist José 'Cha Cha' Jimenez

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 16, 2025 12:49PM
Thursday;s visitation begins at 3 p.m. followed by a public funeral at 5 p.m.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends of José "Cha Cha" Jimenez will pay their respects after the civil rights figure died last week.

"Cha Cha" Jimenez was the founder of the Young Lords in Chicago and co-founder of the Rainbow Coalition.

What started as a street gang in the 1960's, the Young Lords evolved into a human rights organization.

Visitation begins at 3 p.m. on Thursday with a public funeral starting at 5 p.m.

Both will be held at the Pietryka Funeral Home located at 5734 west Diversey Avenue.

Jimenez was 76 years old, he died on January 10.

READ ALSO | Young Lords fight to keep Lincoln Park, casualty of gentrification, Latino, Puerto Rican

