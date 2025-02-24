Jury selection to begin Monday for man's trial in deadly Will Co. stabbing of Muslim boy, his mother

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Jury selection begins Monday morning for a case that made national headlines and drew outrage and sadness from the Muslim community.

Joseph Czuba is accused of stabbing a six-year-old boy to death and seriously hurting his mother who were his tenants in October of 2023 in unincorporated Plainfield. .

Prosecutors allege that Czuba was angered by Hamas' attack on Israel, and took it out on six-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi and his mother.

A judge is allowing statements Czuba made to a will county sheriff sergeant be admitted during the trial. The conversation took place inside a police vehicle.

Prosecutors plan on using the statements to support the charges. Czuba has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder and hate crime charges.

Former President Biden condemned the killing of Wadee

A federal hate crime investigation was launched and the U.S. senate passed a resolution honoring Wadee.

