Judge dismisses Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's lawsuit against village trustees

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 15, 2025 2:01PM
Judge dismisses Mayor Henyard's lawsuit against Dolton trustees
A judge has dismissed Mayor Tiffany Henyard's lawsuit against Dolton, Illinois trustees.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's =lawsuit against the village trustees has been dismissed.

Henyard accused trustees of conspiring to take away her authority to appoint a new police chief, village administrator and village attorney after trustees sued to block Henyard from making those decisions.

The judge dismissed the case after no one from Henyard's legal team showed up for a hearing earlier this week.

