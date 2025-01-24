Tiffany Henyard fails legal challenge to stay on ballot for Thornton Township supervisor

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard has failed in her legal effort to stay on the ballot in the upcoming April election.
Henyard filed a lawsuit after Illinois State Senator Napoleon Harris was nominated instead of her during a Democratic Party caucus last month.
Henyard claimed her supporters were not allowed into that meeting, tainting the results.
A judge has now thrown out the case. This means Henyard can only run for re-election through a write-in campaign.
