Tiffany Henyard fails legal challenge to stay on ballot for Thornton Township supervisor

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard failed a legal challenge after the Democratic Party Caucus denied her place on the Thornton Township supervisor ballot.

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard has failed in her legal effort to stay on the ballot in the upcoming April election.

Henyard filed a lawsuit after Illinois State Senator Napoleon Harris was nominated instead of her during a Democratic Party caucus last month.

Henyard claimed her supporters were not allowed into that meeting, tainting the results.

A judge has now thrown out the case. This means Henyard can only run for re-election through a write-in campaign.

