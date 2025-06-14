24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago commemorates Juneteenth with annual parade on West Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 14, 2025 8:53PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Juneteenth parade celebrating the contributions of African Americans to the city and to the world took place Saturday on Chicago's West Side.

The parade began Saturday morning at West 5th Avenue and South Francisco Avenue.

The route wrapped up with a picnic in Garfield Park.

The theme of this year's parade was "Conquering our past, commemorating our present and committing to our future."

