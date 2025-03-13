Fmr. south suburban police chief arrested for DUI after crash, bodycam video shows

Bridgeview Chief of Police Walter Klimek was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and DUI.

Bridgeview Chief of Police Walter Klimek was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and DUI.

Bridgeview Chief of Police Walter Klimek was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and DUI.

Bridgeview Chief of Police Walter Klimek was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and DUI.

JUSTICE, Ill. -- Bodycam footage shows the moment a former police chief was arrested in Justice, Illinois, late last year, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Footage from the Justice Police Department shows the moment former Bridgeview Chief of Police Walter Klimek resisted arrest following a road collision on December 27.

According to police, Klimek was speeding when he crashed into a guard rail, spun out, and hit another vehicle.

In bodycam footage released by police, Klimek is seen swearing at police and refusing to exit his vehicle or comply with orders. Klimek also attempts to appeal to the officers, saying, "I'm sorry guys, you're my best buddies."

According to a police report, Klimek refused to have his blood drawn at a local hospital to determine his blood-alcohol content.

Klimek was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and DUI.