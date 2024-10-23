24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Justin Timberlake's United Center concert rescheduled; singer says he has bronchitis and laryngitis

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, October 23, 2024 12:24AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Justin Timberlake show at the United Center, originally scheduled for Oct. 27, has been rescheduled.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour show will now take place on Feb. 14, the United Center's website says.

Timberlake issued a statement saying, "Hey guys - I haven't been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis. I'm so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2. Thank you for understanding - I'll make it up to you - JT"

This comes after the singer pleaded not guilty in August for a second time to charges stemming from his June arrest for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

Timberlake's license was also suspended as part of the arrest, but since he has an out-of-state license it only affects his ability to drive in New York.

