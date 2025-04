$24 million Juul lawsuit settlement to fund Illinois' cessation, prevention initiatives, Raoul says

A Juul vaping lawsuit settlement will fund state cessation and prevention initiatives, says Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois is using money from a legal settlement to help young people avoid or stop vaping.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that the state will get $24 million in its settlement with Juul Labs.

And that will help pay for vaping prevention and cessation initiatives across Illinois.

Raoul says e-cigarette use is an ongoing epidemic with young people in Illinois.