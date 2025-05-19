Woman seriously hurt, knocked unconscious in alleged homophobic attack at Carpentersville McDonald's

John Kammrad is among two people charged in an alleged homophobic attack at a Carpentersville McDonald's. Kady Grass was seriously injured.

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Kady Grass and her younger cousin say they came to a north suburban McDonald's on Tuesday to get a snack after her middle school concert.

But inside, they were subjected to name-calling, which led to a physical attack.

One adult and one juvenile are now charged with beating a young woman inside the Carpentersville McDonald's.

"One of them called me a ***. I was very upset at that," Grass said.

Grass was visiting with her younger cousin when two people walked by and called her a derogatory name, apparently referring to her sexual orientation. They exchanged words, and the two people walked away.

But later, police said, those people attacked Grass, punching and kicking her, even as she was on the ground unconscious. They allegedly caused serious injuries to her face, including a broken nose.

"I don't know when I went unconscious. I don't remember them stomping on my head, but the detective said they did," Grass said.

Police took 19-year-old John Kammrad into custody Saturday. He is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery as well as mob action.

The other suspect, a juvenile, turned himself in to police on Friday and faces charges in juvenile court.

While the Kane County state's attorney did not charge Kammrad with a hate crime, Grass says they told her they are considering adding that charge.

"It just blew my mind that this happened, and it was all because I like girls instead of men," Grass said.

Neither Carpentersville police nor the Kane County state's attorney chose to talk about the case on-camera on Monday. But police say the incident underscores the importance of addressing violence and discrimination in the community.

