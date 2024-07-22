Kamala Harris galvanizes elected women of color and voters, who see historic first within reach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Women in office and women voters are enthusiastically supporting Vice President Kamala Harris as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee after President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign Sunday.

Women like former U.S. Senator Carol Moseley Braun know what it's like to be the first of their kind in an elected position and say making history is a big factor in the momentum Harris has to win the presidential election.

"I was prepared to go to the gates of hell with Joe Biden," Moseley Braun said. "Having said that, I'm 1,000% behind Kamala Harris, so I will do everything I can to help her get elected."

Moseley Braun was the first Black woman to be elected to the Senate. She said the country is ready to see another first inside the Oval Office.

"This election is about whether or not we choose democracy and the kind of fairness that that Kamala represents, or we go into a dictatorship," she said.

"To make history, that's something that's a real, strong motivating factor," said Illinois State Rep. Theresa Mah.

Harris would be the first African American and Asian American woman to serve as president. Mah said that's the kind of fuel the Democratic base needs.

Julia Ferguson said she felt the same thing on a Zoom call late Sunday night in support of Harris, which was joined by 44,000 women. The call was hosted by Win with Black Women, an organization that pushes for more Black women in political office.

"It was a call to all black women and allies to join in and pump up the energy," she said. "I felt like a connection of sisterhood and positivity."

According to the organization's Instagram, that call helped raise more than $1.5 million in just three hours.

Political strategist Shaniqua McClendon said she hopes it a sign that Black women will reap the benefits of what they've historically invested in. A census voting survey showed nearly 50% of Black women polled voted in the last four presidential elections.

"Black women are the most reliable voting block within the Democratic Party," she said. "We show up enthusiastically for everyone. And I'm really hoping that everyone does the same for us right now."