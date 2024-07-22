Gov. JB Pritzker, Durbin, Duckworth endorse VP Kamala Harris for Democratic presidential nomination

Following increased calls for him to step aside, President Joe Biden has announced that he's dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker and Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have joined many other Democrats in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election.

The endorsement comes after President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he was dropping out of the race and endorsing Harris.

Pritzker has previously been floated as a potential presidential candidate if Biden were to drop out of the race.

In a statement Monday morning, Pritzker said in part, " "Vice President Harris has proven, at every point in her career, that she possesses the skills, strength, and character to lead this country and the vision to better the lives of all Americans From protecting women's rights to defending American workers and strengthening the middle class, Vice President Harris is a champion of the American values we hold dear. She represents our Party's best chance to defeat Donald Trump in November, and I will work my heart out to help her do that."

Senator Durbin also released a statement Monday saying, "I'm proud to endorse my former Senate colleague and good friend, Vice President Kamala Harris. Our nation needs to continue moving forward with unity and not MAGA chaos. Vice President Harris was a critical partner in building the Biden record over the past four years. Count me in with Kamala Harris for President."

Senator Tammy Duckworth also endorsed Harris saying, "I am proud to endorse @KamalaHarris and will do everything I can to ensure she has the support needed to win. Right now, Democrats must be fully united and put ALL of our energy into preventing Trump and his MAGA allies from rolling back all the freedoms and progress we've made"

Full statement from Governor Pritzker:

"I am proud to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States.

"Since I launched my first campaign for Governor in 2017, I have made it clear in virtually every political speech and statement the absolute necessity of beating Donald Trump at the ballot box. Donald Trump is a convicted felon, liable for sexual assault, and a congenital liar. He is a man wholly unfit for the office of the presidency both in character and temperament. We must defeat him and his MAGA allies at every level this November.

"When I spoke to Vice President Harris, I told her that President Biden's selfless decision came as a genuine surprise. I have worked hard during my time as Governor of Illinois to try and bring a sober and mature approach to decision-making. It's important to be thoughtful about what's next for the Democratic Party and for the country, which is why I spent hours yesterday talking to fellow leaders in our Party getting and giving input about the road to victory in November. I am also cognizant of the unique role we play here in Illinois as hosts of the Democratic National Convention.

"Vice President Harris has proven, at every point in her career, that she possesses the skills, strength, and character to lead this country and the vision to better the lives of all Americans From protecting women's rights to defending American workers and strengthening the middle class, Vice President Harris is a champion of the American values we hold dear. She represents our Party's best chance to defeat Donald Trump in November, and I will work my heart out to help her do that.

"Before I was elected Governor of Illinois I served in leadership roles for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaigns. I worked hard for Hillary Clinton because I thought she would be an incredibly qualified and capable President. I also felt it was important that this country finally elect a woman to the highest office in the land. I am endorsing Kamala Harris for President and will work hard to get her elected because I believe that she is the most qualified and capable person to be President. I also think it's past time we shatter that highest and hardest of glass ceilings and finally elect a woman as President of the United States."